Man who claims having ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of weaponry arrested

Robert James Templeton, 36, pled guilty to possessing explosives and ammunition.

He was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday.

Advertisement A catapult, big swords, including a Samurai sword, and a crossbow with bolts were also found at his County Antrim home.

A guy admitted to possessing a “Aladdin’s cave” of weapons and bomb components in his home and was sentenced to a year at prison.

Robert James Templeton, 36, pled guilty to possessing explosives and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

A court previously heard that he was planning an economic breakdown.

He was told on Friday that he will be on licence for another 12 months and will be subject to Violent Offences Prevention for the next five years.