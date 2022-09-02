Man who claims having ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of weaponry arrested

Man charged in Droylsden after 6-year girl kidnapped and assaulted
A guy admitted to possessing a “Aladdin’s cave” of weapons and bomb components in his home and was sentenced to a year at prison.
Robert James Templeton, 36, pled guilty to possessing explosives and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
A court previously heard that he was planning an economic breakdown.
He was told on Friday that he will be on licence for another 12 months and will be subject to Violent Offences Prevention for the next five years.
Templeton, of Shancoole in Ballymena, County Antrim, also admitted to attempting to convert an item into a firearm, importing a friction-lock baton, carrying a stun gun, and possessing documents likely to be useful to someone “committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”
All of the offences occurred between March 12, 2015, and July 5, 2019.
On 5 July 2019, police searched his “cluttered and dishevelled” home and discovered gunpowder, chemicals and fertilisers, fuses, fireworks, ball bearings, nuts and washers, metal pipes and tools, ammunition, and instruction manuals on how to make improvised bombs and firearms, according to Belfast Crown Court.
A catapult, big swords, including a Samurai sword, a crossbow with bolts, and a “substantial quantity” of food were also discovered.
In the master bedroom, which had a lock on the outside of the door, a book titled US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook was discovered.
Among the other documents found was one labelled The Zip Gun… the simplest of homemade guns.
