Manchar Lake ready to burst after extreme floods in Pakistan

Manchar Lake in Pakistan’s Sindh province is overflowing its banks after days of heavy rain.

Efforts to drain the lake failed and water levels have risen to dangerously high levels.

Up to 100,000 people were forced from their homes as a result of the attempt to breach it.

Authorities in Pakistan are battling to prevent their largest lake from overflowing its banks after a desperate attempt to drain it failed.

After days of unprecedented monsoon rainfall, the water levels in Manchar Lake in the southeast Pakistani province of Sindh have risen to dangerously high levels.

However, the province’s irrigation minister told Reuters on Monday that the lake’s water level had “not decreased.”

Half of the nation’s food is produced in Sindh province, escalating worries that there could be severe food shortages in a nation already dealing with an economic crisis.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, floods there have harmed 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children.

According to estimates, the flooding has cost at least $10 billion (£8.5 billion) in damage.

Water levels had not decreased, according to Jam Khan Shoro, the provincial irrigation minister, who declined to comment on whether further efforts will be made to remove the lake’s engorged banks.

Pakistan is currently experiencing one of its greatest climate-related natural disasters in recent memory as a result of unprecedented heavy rainfall, melting glaciers in the country’s northern mountains, and disastrous floods that have inundated about a third of its landmass.

According to the UN agency for children, Unicef, Pakistan’s lack of clean water puts more children at danger of contracting diseases and dying as a result.

The catastrophe has also brought to light the vast differences between nations that make up the majority of contributors to

