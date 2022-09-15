Meghan Markle is engaged in furious conversations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a rage.

Archie and Lilibet are qualified to use the titles of Prince and Princess now.

Charles has been crowned King.

Advertisement

The lack of royal procedure for their children has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a rage.

Archie and Lilibet are qualified to use the titles of Prince and Princess now that Charles has been crowned King. Meghan is furious by the snub, despite the fact that it is not stated explicitly on the royal family website.

The Sun was told by a source: “Being prince and princess gives them the authority to have specific levels of royal protection, which is why Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security issue.

“Over the past week, there have been numerous discussions. Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess, they have insisted.

Since the Queen’s passing, they have not stopped. However, the fact that Archie and Lilibet cannot assume the title HRH has left them indignant.

They can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not employed as working royals, according to the agreement.

Advertisement

In 2020, Meghan and Harry resigned from their roles as senior royals and relocated to California to start a new chapter in their lives.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aspire to be “King and Queen”? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under criticism for allegedly desiring...