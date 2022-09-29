Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mexico central bank increases interest rates to all-time high

Mexico central bank increases interest rates to all-time high

Articles
Advertisement
Mexico central bank increases interest rates to all-time high

Banco de Mexico – travell1116

Advertisement
  • In August, inflation in Mexico reached 8.7 percent, well beyond the central bank’s objective of approximately 3 percent.
  • The central bank increased its inflation projections due to “larger-than-anticipated inflationary shocks”.
  • Additional rate hikes are likely, depending on whether inflation moderates, the Bank of Mexico says.
Advertisement

Mexico central bank increased its benchmark interest rate to an all-time high on Thursday to contain the tremendous inflation in more than two decades.

The decision to increase the interbank rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to 9.25 percent was made unanimously by the governing board, according to the Bank of Mexico.

It was the eleventh consecutive hike and the third of this magnitude in a row.

In August, inflation in the second-largest economy in Latin America reached 8.7 percent, well beyond the central bank’s objective of approximately 3 percent.

The Bank of Mexico reported that price pressures resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak and the conflict in Ukraine continued to increase inflation.

Mexico central bank increased its inflation projections due to “larger-than-anticipated inflationary shocks and the possibility that their effects may linger longer.”

Advertisement

It anticipates that the annual inflation rate will reach 8.6 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, up from 8.1 percent earlier, and will remain over the 3.0 percent target until the third quarter of 2024.

The Bank of Mexico stated that additional rate hikes are likely, depending on whether inflation moderates.

“The governing board will assess the magnitude of upward adjustments in the reference rate at its next meetings according to the prevailing circumstances,” it said.

Also Read

Mexico’s president trailers peace plan for Ukraine as criticizing the United Nations
Mexico’s president trailers peace plan for Ukraine as criticizing the United Nations

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his government will present a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story