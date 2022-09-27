Yusuf al-Qaradawi’s death marked the end of an era in modern Islam.

Al-Qaradawi was a strong supporter of Arab uprisings.

He also supported the Palestinian cause.

Yusuf al-Qaradawi’s death on Monday in Qatar marked the end of an era in modern Islam. One of the most well-known and respected Muslim thinkers in the world, Al-Qaradawi was a strong supporter of both the 2011 Arab uprisings and the Palestinian cause.

One of the most significant Muslim intellectuals of the 20th century ended his life at the age of 96.

Al-Qaradawi was born in a town in Egypt’s Nile Delta in 1926 when the country was still ruled by the British Empire. He then enrolled in Cairo’s famed Al-Azhar University to further his education. He was directly connected to both of the most significant organizations of his time—the Muslim Brotherhood and it—as a teenager.

These two organizations would be crucial to his development as a scholar and a Muslim activist. Al-Qaradawi would write about his affiliation with organizations with great pride in his memoirs decades later. He received his Al-Azhar diploma first in his class, and in 1973, he earned his Ph.D.

Al-understanding Qaradawi’s of place of Islam in public life, however, was influenced by Hassan al-Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder, who he regarded as his spiritual leader. This was due to al-comprehensive Banna’s (shumuli) conception of Islam, which combined the personal, the social, and the political.

He was often imprisoned in the 1940s and 1950s and subjected to torture by his jailers as a result of his active connection with the Muslim Brotherhood, which was Egypt’s major sociopolitical force in the 1940s and whose leadership frequently clashed with the country’s government.

But unlike some of his fellow prisoners, and probably because of his theological background, he resisted the rise of extremist Muslim Brotherhood offshoots in prison. Al-Qaradawi may have even helped the Muslim Brotherhood leadership in the 1960s to formally oppose this trend within their organization.

In the years that followed, he would go on to write a number of complex and significant analyses of violent ideologies and their root causes, perhaps most notably in his 1982 book Islamic Awakening: Between Rejection and Extremism. His unwavering denunciation of the atrocities committed by al-Qaeda on

September 11th and armed organizations like ISIL (ISIS) later on would make him known as a significant voice representing the rejection of these organizations by mainstream Muslims.

World mufti

Al-Qaradawi was a well-known scholar by this time, in his 70s, and had written dozens of works establishing himself as an authority on a variety of Islamic scholastic subjects. But his involvement with the Muslim Brotherhood’s legacy remained quite prominent.

He was twice approached to take over the influential Egyptian organization’s leadership despite being far from Egypt, but he declined both times because he thought life in academia would fit him better.

Al-Qaradawi, however, was a well-known religious figure with his own TV program on the most popular Arabic news network in the world. He used this platform to spread the concepts he covered in his numerous books.

Along with this show, he co-founded and served as president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars and the European Council for Fatwa and Research, two international Islamic scholarly associations that contributed to the development of his reputation as a “global mufti.”

He published and lectured from a Muslim perspective on a wide range of topics, from theology and religious practice to democracy, Palestine, and climate change, all in line with his thorough understanding of Islam.

But both in the Muslim world and in the West, his opinions frequently sparked debate. He issued a joint religious edict encouraging Muslim servicemen and women in the United States Army to serve in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks, which he strongly denounced. Years later, he would withdraw the order and apologize.

In contrast, he sparked debate (and travel bans) in the West for endorsing the use of suicide bombings to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. After then, he would once more change his mind, citing new information.

Arab uprisings

His most significant contributions came toward the conclusion of his tenure, during the 2011 Arab upheavals. The most outspoken Muslim scholar with international renown who supported the 2011 protests against the Middle Eastern autocratic rulers is Al-Qaradawi.

In fact, he drew on writings from decades ago in which he had argued that peaceful revolution could topple oppressive governments and aid in the establishment of the kind of Muslim democracy he had long favored.

Al claims Qaradawi’s put him at war not only with the region’s oppressive governments but also with those religious figures who were either worried about societal unrest or who had been used by such administrations.

Al-Qaradawi did, however, have a limit to his support for the democratic revolution. He opposed Bahrain’s nascent revolution, which was put down in March 2011 with the support of Saudi Arabia and other regional nations, presumably out of concern for Iranian influence.

Al-Qaradawi discovered that his aspirations for the region were suffering serious setbacks in 2013 as repressive power structures reasserted themselves through the mass killings that occurred in Egypt after the military coup and the chemical weapons attacks in Syria, which together killed thousands of civilians in a matter of weeks.

