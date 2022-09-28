Ministers says UK and Ireland committed to the return of Stormont

The Northern Ireland Protocol has been the cause of the DUP’s obstruction of the government.

Unionist politicians argue that the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Chris Heaton-Harris and Simon Coveney met on Wednesday to discuss the impasse.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Simon Coveney, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Ireland, have both stated that they are dedicated to working toward the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.

On Wednesday, the two got together at Hillsborough Castle to talk about the impasse that has been going on.

Mr. Heaton-Harris reiterated his earlier warning that he would be required by law to call for new elections for the assembly in the event that no progress was made by the 28th of October.

The UK government and the European Union are continuing their discussions regarding the protocol, which is a component of the Brexit deal. Unionist politicians argue that the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland's place in the UK by introducing new checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea. The discussions are taking place between the UK government and the European Union.

This month, the United Kingdom informed the European Union that despite legal action from Brussels, it will continue to delay customs procedures.

After his meeting with Mr. Coveney, the Secretary of State gave a speech in which he defended the economic strategy of the United Kingdom government, which has come under fire from several opposition parties as well as some of the world’s most prominent financial organisations.

He asserted that the administration was working toward producing a “strong economy that would create prosperity” and issued a warning that “economic policy takes more than a couple of days and a few headlines to come through.”

After the proposed reduction in taxes by the government triggered a decline in the value of the pound, the Bank of England made the announcement on Wednesday that it would intervene in the market in an effort to restore calm.

