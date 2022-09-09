Advertisement
Mom of 2 murdered in broad daylight by ex-boyfriend in California

  • A woman from San Carlos, California, was reportedly beheaded outside of her home.
  • A man who is purportedly her ex-boyfriend has been detained for her murder.
  • Police believe it’s “an isolated incident” and that “there is no outstanding threat to the community”.
A man who is purportedly her ex-boyfriend has been detained after a woman from San Carlos, California, was reportedly beheaded outside of her home.

An “adult male” was being held for the murder of a woman, according to a news alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office published on Thursday.

at about 11:50 a.m. According to a press release from the police, witnesses “flagged down” authorities about “an assault in progress” near Magnolia and Laurel at local time.

Officers arrived on the site right away and discovered a dead woman. The announcement stated, “Shortly thereafter, the suspect returned to the scene and was arrested for her murder.”

The victim and suspect knew one another, and deputies say they believe it’s “an isolated incident” and that “there is no outstanding threat to the community.”

The victim’s identify was kept secret by the authorities.
