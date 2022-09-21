Moscow demands prisoner exchange in Brittney Griner case

Brittney Griner’s number 15 jersey will not be worn at the World Cup in Sydney.

The 31-year-old was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil.

Breanna Stewart, the last World Cup’s Most Valuable Player, says winning gold would keep Griner in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Coach Cheryl Reeve acknowledged on Wednesday that the fate of “kind soul” Brittney Griner was weighing hard on the U.S. women’s basketball team at the World Cup in Sydney, and that the star’s number 15 jersey will not be worn at the competition.

Griner, a highlight at the Tokyo Olympics last year, would ordinarily be with the team as they chase a fourth straight title and 11th overall, starting Thursday against Belgium.

The 31-year-old was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil.

Reeve stated that Griner will be “front and centre” for the 10-day competition and disclosed that players have sent her letters of support.

“The mindset is just trying to stay strong for her and doing what we can,” Reeve said, describing Griner as “a gentle soul, just full of love”.

She noted that players had been able to offer “messages of love, support, and strength” to their teammate via email.

Advertisement

“It’s on their minds every day. It’s heavy, it is really, really heavy especially as we participate in this USA basketball competition,” she added.

“She’s such a big part of many of our lives, so it’s challenging.”

In Sydney, no teammate will wear Griner’s number 15 jersey.

“To keep Brittney top of mind, no one will wear the number 15. That will be the first way to honour her and keep her in our thoughts,” said Reeve.

Also Read Canadian pop star Justin Bieber offers his help to Brittney Griner Canadian pop star Justin Bieber offers his help to Brittney Griner. A...

Moscow asks for prisoner exchange

Advertisement

Last week, US President Joe Biden met with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, as top officials attempt to bring the player home; Moscow said last month that it was willing to consider a prisoner exchange.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated that “discussions are ongoing” to obtain Griner’s release, while a subsequent White House statement omitted details about the progress of negotiations with Russia.

“People are hard at work and I think the biggest thing is that we know it’s top of mind for many, many people that are a part of this process and they’re working very, very hard to try and get Brittney home,” said Reeve.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women’s NBA champion was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg squad during her time off from the Phoenix Mercury when she was arrested.

She pleaded guilty to the charges but stated that she had no intention of breaking the law or using the prohibited substance in Russia.

Griner stated that she received clearance from a U.S. physician to use cannabis to alleviate the agony of her numerous injuries and that she had never failed a drug test. In Russia, medical marijuana is not permitted.

Advertisement

Breanna Stewart, the last World Cup’s Most Valuable Player, stated that winning another championship would be the finest way to honor and keep Griner in the conversation.

“While we’re waiting for her to come home, one of the biggest things we can do is win a gold medal for her while we’re here and keep her at the forefront of everything we do,” said the Seattle Storm star on the same call.

“It’s more than what’s just happening in these 10 days, it’s continuing the momentum that we have to always make sure she is in the spotlight until she’s home. We miss her.”

Also Read Bill Richardson arrives at Moscow on Brittney Griner case In an effort to assist WNBA star Brittney Griner, the former American...