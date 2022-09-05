Multiple stabbing incidents in Saskatchewan province, Canada

A stabbing spree in Canada’s Saskatchewan province has left at least 10 people dead and 15 injured.

The large province is the target of a massive manhunt.

Some persons may have been the two suspects’ targets, while others are thought to have been “attacked randomly”.

In the James Smith Cree Nation and the neighboring community of Weldon, the victims were discovered in 13 different places.

Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, are two individuals who are wanted for questioning and are armed and dangerous.

“Never leave a safe place. When inviting guests into your home, use caution “The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan tweeted.

Drivers have been instructed not to pick up hitchhikers at checkpoints where police are examining travelers’ identification.

James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous neighborhood of around 2,000 people located about 200 miles northeast of Weldon, has declared a state of emergency.

And across the three provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta—a vast area that is nearly half the size of Europe—a hazardous person alert was delivered to every cell phone.

On Twitter, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, called the attack “horrific and heartbreaking.”

“I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today,” he said in a separate statement. “Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice.”

At a news conference on Sunday night, police warned that there may be further injured patients who have admitted themselves to the hospital and urged them to get in touch with them.

Some persons may have been the two suspects’ targets, according to Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore, while others are thought to have been “attacked randomly.”

