Myles Sanderson, a stabbing suspect in Canada, dies after arrest

Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a highway in Saskatchewan.

He died of self-inflicted injuries, according to an unnamed official.

The majority of those killed in the rampage were members of the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community.

The suspect in a stabbing spree in Canada that left ten people dead and 19 injured has died after being apprehended by police.

Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a highway in Saskatchewan after a high-speed chase, according to police.

They did not provide any information. Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries, according to an unnamed official.

Ten people are still hospitalised.

Three of them are in critical condition.

It’s unclear what sparked Sunday’s mass killings, which included 13 separate crime scenes. Myles Sanderson, 31, and his brother Damien, 31, were both killed.

The majority of those killed in the rampage, as well as the suspects, were members of the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community.

On Monday, police discovered Damien’s body and are investigating whether his brother murdered him.

"This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said on Wednesday night.

She stated that earlier in the day, police received a report of Myles Sanderson stealing a vehicle from outside a property. The homeowner was not hurt during the theft. Sanderson was pursued by police at speeds of up to 150 km/h (93mph). According to the police chief, officers forced his vehicle into a ditch and discovered a knife in it while arresting him. He was apprehended around 15:30 local time (22:30 BST) and taken to a Saskatoon hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she added. Sanderson was apprehended shortly after an alert was sent to Canadian mobile phone users warning them to "seek immediate shelter/shelter in place" because a man armed with a knife had been seen driving a stolen white Chevrolet Avalanche in the area. When the woman noticed Sanderson approaching her front door, she locked it and took refuge in a bathroom in her bedroom, according to her son. According to her son, Sanderson kicked down the front door and went into the bedroom, telling the woman he would not hurt her and inviting her to accompany him.