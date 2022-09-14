MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says, the FBI took his phone

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone.

Lindell is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump.

He has promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, said Tuesday that the FBI seized his phone and questioned him about Colorado clerk Tina Peters, who has been charged with election tampering in connection with a security breach of her county’s voting system last year.

Lindell stated on his podcast, The Lindell Report, that he was stopped by FBI agents while driving through a Hardee’s drive-through in Mankato, Minnesota.

“‘Well, I’ve got some awful news,’ he says. Okay, here it comes, I’m thinking. ‘We’re taking your phone,’ he says. ‘We have a warrant for your cell phone,’ says the officer “Lindell said. “‘My entire company, I operate five companies off of that,’ I added. I don’t have a computer; my hearing aids and everything else are powered by my phone.'”

Lindell stated that FBI agents questioned him about Dominion voting machines used in Colorado elections, as well as Peters, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, and Doug Frank, an Ohio math teacher, both of whom have supported 2020 election conspiracy theories.

Last Monday, Peters pleaded not guilty to charges of election manipulation and official misconduct stemming from a security breach of Mesa County’s voting system last year. She is accused of allowing unauthorised people to hack into the county’s electoral system in quest of evidence to back Donald Trump’s unfounded election fraud accusations.

The circumstances surrounding Lindell’s phone’s apparent confiscation are unknown. According to FBI spokesperson Vikki Migoya, while the agency would not comment on the specifics of the seizure, it was “in that site executing a search warrant issued by a federal judge.”

