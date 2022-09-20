Nablus: One person is killed in clashes with Palestinian security forces

There are ongoing skirmishes between Palestinian security forces and Palestinian fighters.

A Palestinian man has been killed.

Tuesday’s dawn saw the announcement of his passing.

Advertisement

In the ongoing skirmishes between Palestinian security forces and Palestinian fighters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus, a Palestinian man has been killed.

The individual was named by local media as Firas Yaeesh, 53. Tuesday’s dawn saw the announcement of his passing.

Yaeesh was allegedly killed by PA police fire, according to witnesses and local journalists, but this has not yet been verified.

According to Nablus-based journalist Hazem Nasser, who spoke to witnesses, “armed individuals had been shooting at the Nablus police center, then the police began shooting indiscriminately, a bullet from the police hit him and killed him in front of his home.”

Tuesday evening will see the autopsy.

Talal Dweikat, the spokesperson for the PA’s security services, stated in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that they “are waiting for the medical report” and added that “the death of citizen Firas Yaeesh came as a result of an injury, the nature of which has not yet been confirmed.”

Advertisement

Yaeesh’s death scene had “no security officers there,” according to Dweikat, who also stated that “eyewitnesses who were nearby at the terrible accident have provided testimony verifying the veracity of this incident.”

Another Palestinian guy, Anas Abdelfattah, who reportedly attends An-Najah National University in Nablus, is in critical condition after suffering severe wounds from a bullet to the stomach.

Shortly after midnight, clashes and confrontations broke out in Nablus as a result of the arrest by the PA of two Palestinian combatants, including Musab Shtayyeh, 30, who is heavily wanted by Israel.

Shtayyeh is the head of the al-Qassam brigades, the armed branch of the Hamas-led armed resistance movement in Gaza.

Ameed Tabileh was recognized as the opposing fighter.

The decision to imprison the people, Musab Shtayyeh and Ameed Tabileh, occurred for the security establishment’s own reasons, which would be revealed later, according to Dweikat’s announcement on the arrests.

Advertisement

The two, he continued, “would not be subjected to any violence,” and “human rights organizations will be permitted to visit them right away.”

Also Read