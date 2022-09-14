New fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan is reported

There is the worst combat between the two neighbors since 2020.

The new confrontations have broken out between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Azerbaijan attacked early on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

A day after the worst combat between the two neighbors since 2020, the Armenian defense ministry reports that new confrontations have broken out between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

According to a statement released by the government on Wednesday, Azerbaijan attacked early on Wednesday morning using mortars, artillery, and small arms.

It continued, restating Armenia’s stance that Azerbaijan had begun an invasion against its sovereign territory, that “the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense.”

For its part, Azerbaijan said that Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base and is a member of a military partnership with Moscow, fired mortars and artillery at its armed forces.

Currently, shots are being fired repeatedly at our positions, according to the defense ministry of Azerbaijan. “Our units are implementing the required corrective actions,”

Al Jazeera was unable to immediately confirm the veracity of either side’s combat accounts.

Advertisement

At a time when violence in Ukraine interrupts energy supplies, a full-fledged confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan runs the possibility of involving nations like Russia and Turkey and destabilizing a critical corridor for pipelines delivering oil and gas.

Exchanging blame

The two Caucasus neighbors traded accusations over the fighting that broke out along their shared border overnight on Tuesday before the most recent hostilities broke out.

Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, claimed that Azerbaijani forces “launched intensive shelling of Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk using artillery and large-caliber firearms.”

Elnur Mammadov, the deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan, charged that Armenia had engaged in “large-scale provocation” by bombarding “employee and civilian infrastructure.”

Additionally, he claimed that in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions, Armenian soldiers had opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions.

Advertisement

50 military personnel were killed during the midnight fighting, according to the defense ministry of Azerbaijan, while 49 soldiers were slain, according to Armenia.

Also Read Armenia and Azerbaijan swap accusations after fatal border violence Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for clashes that erupted along their...