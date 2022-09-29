Neymar supports President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

Brazilian football superstar Neymar tweeted a dance video in support of President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign.

Thursday, football superstar Neymar tweeted a TikTok video of himself dancing to a pro-Bolsonaro campaign song in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker, arguably Brazil’s most famous celebrity, flashed the number 22 — Bolsonaro’s candidate number — with his fingers as he rocked out to the electronic dance jingle three days before the far-right incumbent’s election showdown against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The lyrics, “Vote, vote, and press ‘confirm’ for 22, that’s Bolsonaro,” are a reference to Brazil’s computerized voting machines, which the president believes are plagued by fraud without evidence.

Bolsonaro lost no time in retweeting Neymar’s endorsement.

Neymar, 30 years old, had previously kept out of Sunday’s divisive race, in which Lula leads the polls.

Wednesday, though, he sent a video message to Bolsonaro after the president visited his humanitarian children’s foundation.

“Hello, President Bolsonaro… I wanted to thank you for your illustrious visit,” he wrote on Instagram following Bolsonaro’s visit to Neymar Jr. Institute, a non-profit organization formed in 2014 by the football player.

It administers educational, cultural, and athletic programs for 3,000 disadvantaged children.

In addition to the Brazilian flag, Bolsonaro supporters have embraced the yellow-and-green jersey of Brazil’s national team as a mark of support for the president.

Both guys are outspoken in their Christian faith.

