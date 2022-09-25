NHC says Tropical storm Ian to become a hurricane on Sunday

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States predicted that the current tropical storm.

Ian, will most likely strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday.

Ian is now located approximately 395 miles (635 km) southeast of Grand Cayman and has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph).

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States predicted that the current tropical storm, Ian, will most likely strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday and then become a major hurricane by late Monday, before making landfall in western Cuba.

According to the most recent information provided by the agency, the centre of Ian is forecast to move well to the southwest of Jamaica on Sunday and to move close or west of the Cayman Islands early on Monday.

This information was included in the most recent update.

According to what was found, then, on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian would move near or over western Cuba. On Tuesday, it will dissipate across the southeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

