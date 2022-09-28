Nine killed in Iraq as Iran strikes Kurdish protesters

Iran launched missiles and drones against what it claimed were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition organizations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

At least nine individuals died, including a pregnant woman.

Iran has been rocked by anti-government demonstrations since a Kurdish lady died while being held in detention.

Officials report that Iran launched missiles and drones against what it claimed were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition organizations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals in that region.

According to reports, one of people who passed away as a result of the attacks was a pregnant woman.

According to statements made by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, their operation targeted “separatist terrorists” who had supported recent “riots.”

Iran has been rocked by anti-government demonstrations since a Kurdish lady died while being held in detention there a week and a half ago.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqez in the northwestern region of Iran, was visiting in Tehran when she was detained by morality police. According to the allegations against her, she violated the strict law that requires women to cover their hair with a hijab, also known as a headscarf.

The authorities stated that Ms. Amini had suffered an unexpected heart failure before collapsing at a detention centre. However, her family denies this and claims that she was abused by law enforcement officials instead. She remained in a coma for three days before passing away in the hospital.

On Monday, the Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported that 18 Kurdish protestors had been killed by security forces, 898 people had been injured, and more than 1,000 others had been jailed as Iranian authorities attempted to repress the protests in the region and abroad.

