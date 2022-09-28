Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Nine killed in Iraq as Iran strikes Kurdish protesters
Nine killed in Iraq as Iran strikes Kurdish protesters

Nine killed in Iraq as Iran strikes Kurdish protesters

Articles
Advertisement
Nine killed in Iraq as Iran strikes Kurdish protesters

Nine killed in Iraq as Iran strikes Kurdish protesters

Advertisement
  • Iran launched missiles and drones against what it claimed were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition organizations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
  • At least nine individuals died, including a pregnant woman.
  • Iran has been rocked by anti-government demonstrations since a Kurdish lady died while being held in detention.
Advertisement

Officials report that Iran launched missiles and drones against what it claimed were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition organizations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals in that region.

According to reports, one of people who passed away as a result of the attacks was a pregnant woman.

According to statements made by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, their operation targeted “separatist terrorists” who had supported recent “riots.”

Iran has been rocked by anti-government demonstrations since a Kurdish lady died while being held in detention there a week and a half ago.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqez in the northwestern region of Iran, was visiting in Tehran when she was detained by morality police. According to the allegations against her, she violated the strict law that requires women to cover their hair with a hijab, also known as a headscarf.

The authorities stated that Ms. Amini had suffered an unexpected heart failure before collapsing at a detention centre. However, her family denies this and claims that she was abused by law enforcement officials instead. She remained in a coma for three days before passing away in the hospital.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported that 18 Kurdish protestors had been killed by security forces, 898 people had been injured, and more than 1,000 others had been jailed as Iranian authorities attempted to repress the protests in the region and abroad.

Also Read

Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse  
Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse  

Activists claim that over the 11 days of protests that were started...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs end in spring 2023
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs end in spring 2023
Cody Fisher killers appears in court to face charges
Cody Fisher killers appears in court to face charges
More MEPs could lose immunity in corruption probe, says president
More MEPs could lose immunity in corruption probe, says president
India's Supreme Court supports 2016 demonetization
India's Supreme Court supports 2016 demonetization
Dubai drops 30 percent tax on alcohol to woo tourists
Dubai drops 30 percent tax on alcohol to woo tourists
Israeli military kills two Palestinians in West Bank
Israeli military kills two Palestinians in West Bank
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story