NK may be getting ready to test a ballistic missile launched from a submarine

South Korea’s military has found indications that North Korea might be getting ready to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The military discovered preparations this week in Sinpo.

US-based think organization that used commercial satellite imagery, released.

Days ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ arrival, Yonhap news agency said on Saturday that South Korea’s military has found indications that North Korea might be getting ready to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

According to a South Korean military source who asked to remain nameless and was quoted by Yonhap, the military discovered preparations this week in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea. This is consistent with research released this week by a US-based think organization that used commercial satellite imagery.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the presidential office, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is aware of indications and actions that might indicate North Korean provocations, including the use of SLBMs.

Next week, US Vice President Harris will travel to the area and have meetings with the presidents of South Korea and Japan.

Although they had no forecasts or announcements to make, a senior US administration official stated at a briefing on Friday that a nuclear test or other provocation was likely during Harris’ visit to the area.

For the first time in about four years, a US aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, landed in South Korea on Friday. It joined other military ships to take part in joint exercises with South Korean forces.

Previous US military deployments and joint exercises have been blasted by North Korea as preparations for war and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul.

