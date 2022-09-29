Advertisement
date 2022-09-29
North Korea launches missile in East Sea says Seoul's military

Articles
  • South Korea’s military says it detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from Sunchon, South Pyongan province.
  • This comes as the U.S. Vice President just got back from a trip to South Korea.
  • The military didn’t say anything about how far, how high, or how fast the missiles could go.
South Korea’s military said that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday. This came after it fired two short-range ballistic missiles the day before and one on Sunday.

“South Korean military detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from Sunchon, South Pyongan province, toward the east coast between 8:48 and 8:57 p.m.,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. “Despite increased surveillance and vigilance, our military remains fully prepared and works closely with the U.S.”

The launch happened while U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris just got back from a trip to South Korea, where she was very critical of the closed-off country.

The military didn’t say anything about how far, how high, or how fast the missiles could go.

South Korea and its allies are worried that North Korea will soon do its seventh nuclear test since 2006 and its first since 2017. South Korean lawmakers were told by their country’s spy agency on Wednesday that the North has finished getting ready for a nuclear test and that it could happen between October 16 and November 7.

