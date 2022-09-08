North Korea wants to create a “socialist fairyland”

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament met this week.

They wanted to enact legislation intended to transform the nation.

It was to transform the country into a “beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland.”

Advertisement

State media stated on Thursday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament met this week to enact legislation intended to transform the nation into a “beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland.”

Wednesday saw the first meeting of the North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly, which passed legislation on rural development and landscaping.

The two laws will aid the ruling party in achieving its goals of “radical change in the rural community and its policy on landscaping to achieve a rapid development of the Korean-style socialist rural community and spruce up the country into a beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland,” according to KCNA, citing a deputy’s speech to the audience.

Despite spiraling economic crises brought on by self-imposed Covid-19 lockdowns, international sanctions over the country’s nuclear weapons program, and natural disasters, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was unable to attend the session, has vowed to improve people’s livelihoods and support rural development.

Analysts claim that Kim has not yet delivered on many of his economic pledges, and relief agencies have issued dire warnings about severe food shortages and other difficulties.

A US-based website that monitors North Korea, 38 North, reported last month that Kim’s promise to restore a typhoon-devastated province in the country’s North and turn it into a “model” mining village had not gone very far.

Advertisement

The United States has charged Kim with diverting funds away from civilian initiatives and onto military ones. In this week’s report, it was claimed that Russia had contacted North Korea about purchasing ammunition, perhaps bringing a windfall to the country’s cash-strapped leadership in Pyongyang. The US study, according to Russia, is “fabricated.”

Also Read Russia forced to buy weapons from North Korea New York Times:. Russia has purchased millions of rockets and artillery munitions...