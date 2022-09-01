Norway announces Rs. 543m for flood relief in Pakistan

Norway has pledged a total of NOK 25 million (PKR 217 million) for emergency relief and food security.

The country prefers to channel its funding through international humanitarian organizations with proven expertise and local presence.

According to the UN, the floods have affected more than 33 million people, with over 1,100 people killed.

Advertisement

Norway is the latest country to offer assistance to Pakistan in the aftermath of the historic, catastrophic monsoon floods that decimated and inundated several parts of the country, resulting in incalculable loss of life, property, crops, and infrastructure.

Its Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, stated,

“Norway is providing NOK 25 million following the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan for emergency relief and food security efforts to help those affected in this acute phase of the crisis. The people of Pakistan are contending with an unprecedented climate disaster. A concerted effort by the Pakistani authorities together with the UN system and international organizations will be essential to achieve an effective humanitarian response.”

Norway prefers to channel its funding through international humanitarian organizations with proven expertise and local presence.

Thank you🇳🇴 for NOK 25 million contribution to support the emergency relief work & food security in flood affected areas of 🇵🇰. @ForeignOfficePk @PkPublicDiplo @NorwayMFA @AHuitfeldt pic.twitter.com/sEL7ttKchg Advertisement — Pakistan Embassy Norway (@PakinNorway) August 31, 2022

The Scandinavian country is also donating approximately NOK 3 million (PKR 65 million) to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), NOK 7 million (PKR 152 million) to Norwegian Church Aid, and NOK 5 million (PKR 108 million) to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Its donation to the IFRC will assist Pakistan’s Red Crescent Societies in mobilizing rapid assistance to critical areas, while Norwegian Church Aid will ensure flood-affected communities have access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services. Norway is also contributing NOK 10 million (PKR 217 million) to the World Food Programme (WFP).

The worst-affected states are Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

“Entire villages have been swept away by the floods, and the destruction is exacerbating an already fragile economic situation in Pakistan. Food, clean water, and shelter are urgently needed,” Minister Huitfeldt pointed out.

Advertisement

The Pakistani Embassy in Norway tweeted a response to acknowledge and express gratitude for the aid pledge.

According to the UN, the floods have affected more than 33 million people, with over 1,100 people killed. It added that over 650,000 homes and 17,000 schools had been completely or partially destroyed, as well as large-scale destruction of agricultural lands and infrastructure in the affected areas.

The UN is already collaborating with local authorities and international organizations to ensure coordinated disaster response and humanitarian aid to victims.

Also Read Foreign minister to embark on visit to Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway on 22nd ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on an official visit...