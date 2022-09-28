Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Norway’s oil and gas plants to be protected by the military
Norway’s oil and gas plants to be protected by the military

Norway’s oil and gas plants to be protected by the military

Articles
Advertisement
Norway’s oil and gas plants to be protected by the military

Norway’s oil and gas plants to be protected by the military

Advertisement
  • Norway is now the biggest gas supplier to Europe and one of the biggest oil suppliers in the world.
  • It has more than 90 oil and gas fields in the ocean, and most of them are linked to a network of gas pipelines that stretches about 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

Norway’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the country will use the military to protect its oil and gas installations from possible sabotage. This is because several countries have said that two Russian pipelines to Europe that dump gas into the Baltic have been attacked.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines caused by what is thought to be sabotage shook the energy markets and raised security concerns.

Norway is now the biggest gas supplier to Europe and one of the biggest oil suppliers in the world. It has more than 90 oil and gas fields in the ocean, and most of them are linked to a network of gas pipelines that stretches about 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

Norway’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the country will use the military to protect its oil and gas installations from possible sabotage. This is because several countries have said that two Russian pipelines to Europe that dump gas into the Baltic have been attacked.

On Tuesday, leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines caused by what is thought to be sabotage shook the energy markets and raised security concerns.

Norway is now the biggest gas supplier to Europe and one of the biggest oil suppliers in the world. It has more than 90 oil and gas fields in the ocean, and most of them are linked to a network of gas pipelines that stretches about 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

On Monday, Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority asked people to be more careful around unidentified drones that have been seen flying near offshore oil and gas platforms in Norway. They said that these drones could cause accidents or be used for attacks.

Advertisement

Stoere said on Wednesday that most of the drone sightings happened in September and that drones of different sizes were involved. He also said that the activity was “abnormal.”

Still, he said again that he saw no specific threat to Norway’s offshore oil and gas industry and that he had not asked Norway’s allies for military help.

Also Read

Ukraine receives 22 howitzers from Norway
Ukraine receives 22 howitzers from Norway

To assist Ukraine in repelling Russian strikes, the Norwegian government has donated...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Vietnam: Rescue operations underway as boy trapped in concrete pile
Vietnam: Rescue operations underway as boy trapped in concrete pile
Jeremy Renner out of surgery but still critical
Jeremy Renner out of surgery but still critical
Leo Varadkar admits mistakes with Brexit
Leo Varadkar admits mistakes with Brexit
César film awards ban nominees accused for sexual violence
César film awards ban nominees accused for sexual violence
NFL game delayed after player passes out on the field
NFL game delayed after player passes out on the field
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story