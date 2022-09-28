Norway’s oil and gas plants to be protected by the military

Norway is now the biggest gas supplier to Europe and one of the biggest oil suppliers in the world.

It has more than 90 oil and gas fields in the ocean, and most of them are linked to a network of gas pipelines that stretches about 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

Norway’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the country will use the military to protect its oil and gas installations from possible sabotage. This is because several countries have said that two Russian pipelines to Europe that dump gas into the Baltic have been attacked.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines caused by what is thought to be sabotage shook the energy markets and raised security concerns.

Norway is now the biggest gas supplier to Europe and one of the biggest oil suppliers in the world. It has more than 90 oil and gas fields in the ocean, and most of them are linked to a network of gas pipelines that stretches about 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

Norway’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the country will use the military to protect its oil and gas installations from possible sabotage. This is because several countries have said that two Russian pipelines to Europe that dump gas into the Baltic have been attacked.

On Tuesday, leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines caused by what is thought to be sabotage shook the energy markets and raised security concerns.

Norway is now the biggest gas supplier to Europe and one of the biggest oil suppliers in the world. It has more than 90 oil and gas fields in the ocean, and most of them are linked to a network of gas pipelines that stretches about 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

On Monday, Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority asked people to be more careful around unidentified drones that have been seen flying near offshore oil and gas platforms in Norway. They said that these drones could cause accidents or be used for attacks.

Advertisement

Stoere said on Wednesday that most of the drone sightings happened in September and that drones of different sizes were involved. He also said that the activity was “abnormal.”

Still, he said again that he saw no specific threat to Norway’s offshore oil and gas industry and that he had not asked Norway’s allies for military help.

Also Read Ukraine receives 22 howitzers from Norway To assist Ukraine in repelling Russian strikes, the Norwegian government has donated...