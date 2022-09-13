Oklahoma inmate sued over torture from ‘Baby Shark’ tactic dead

John Basco was found unresponsive around 3:50 a.m. Sunday by a detention officer.

He was one of four inmates who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last year.

The inmates alleged jail staff tortured detainees, playing the song “Baby Shark” for hours.

Medical staff were summoned and attempted to save Basco’s life, but he died shortly after 4 a.m. According to the announcement, his family has been alerted.

The cause of death was not disclosed, and detention centre officials did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Basco was one of four inmates who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last year alleging that jail officers used excessive force and torture-like punishment practises.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, the board of county commissioners, the jail trust, and two former jail officers were named as defendants.

According to the claim, in late 2019, Basco and inmate Daniel Hedrick were both forced to stand in a stress posture while listening to “Baby Shark.”

According to the claim, another inmate, Joseph Mitchell, was taken from his cell in November 2019 and placed in a chamber where he was forced into a “standing stress posture” for three to four hours while shackled behind his back.

According to the lawsuit, officers then played “Baby Shark” on repeat so loudly that it “reverberated along the hallways.”

According to the court complaint, inmate Ja’Lee Foreman Jr. was not made to listen to the song, but was placed in a stress position and afterwards kneed in the back and pushed into a wall by one officer and spat on by another.

