On his social media, Trump promotes QAnon-related posts

Former President Donald Trump promoted posts on his Truth Social account about the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The video features a giant Q over his face and text that reads: Information Warfare.

Many of those arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol were QAnons followers.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump promoted several posts about the QAnon conspiracy theory on his social media platform early Friday. On his Truth Social account, which has over 4 million followers, he highlighted a video clip that begins with an image of a giant “Q” over his face and text that reads: “Warfare Against Information It’s past time to get up.” The video is a compilation of meme-like images of Trump accompanied by graphics.

It’s yet another example of the former president’s open support for QAnon, a movement that believes Trump is secretly fighting evil forces linked to the Democratic Party.

“I won. They know, I know, and you know “one post claims, with a photo of Trump pointing the camera, that he won the 2020 presidential election.

In one slide, it is stated that “America comes first” under a Trump presidency, followed by “not illegals,” “not refugees,” and “not foreign workers.”

Also Read Trial of Trump ally on foreign agent charges will begin with jury selection Tom Barrack is accused of acting as a foreign agent for the...

The montage then warns people to brace themselves for a “storm,” followed by a graphic of the United States Capitol that reads, “It’s going to be biblical.” Many of those arrested in connection with the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021 were QAnon members.

Advertisement

Two other posts he promoted on his Truth Social account had overt religious overtones, including one that stated, “I believe God can do it through him.” Another post included a Jesus meme and the words: “Jesus is the best. The second greatest is President @realdonaldtrump.”

Trump has previously posted and reposted QAnon-related material, but it is now a consistent embrace for him.

The QAnon conspiracy theory is based on Q, an anonymous account that posts on 8kun on a regular basis, often using ambiguous or symbolic language that followers interpret. The account claims to document Trump’s secret battle against the Democratic Party, which followers of the theory believe is run by satanic, child-eating cannibals who run a paedophile ring filled with celebrities and political elites who have been covertly running the US government for decades. None of the concrete predictions made in the posts have come true.

Also Read Trump ally advocates for a 15-week abortion ban across the United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill that would ban abortions...