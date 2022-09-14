One arrested after a car hits the Ohio Christian University building

One person has been detained after a car crashed into a building on the Ohio Christian University campus Wednesday morning.

Circleville City Schools announced a two-hour delay Wednesday due to the active police presence.

OCU said the suspect was armed and arrived on the campus around 5:00 a.m.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, one suspect was apprehended after a car drove into a building on the Ohio Christian University campus Wednesday morning.

Circleville City Schools issued a two-hour delay Wednesday due to the significant police presence, cancelling morning preschool and delaying the start time for afternoon preschool by 20 minutes.

Officials with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call in the morning about a vehicle that slammed into a building on the campus of Ohio Christian University.

PCSO said one person was held, with Circleville City Schools announcing around 8:00 a.m. that the situation has been settled and pupils can return to campus.

According to an OCU statement, the suspect was armed when he arrived on campus at 5:00 a.m., and no one was wounded.

As authorities continue to investigate, all university entrances are closed.

