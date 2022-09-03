One killed, another injured after being hit by a car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal hit-and-run in Sheffield.

A man in his 60s died and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Advertisement

A murder investigation was launched after a man was killed and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

On Saturday at around 05:50 BST, emergency services were called to Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield’s Park Hill neighborhood.

The driver of the car fled the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A 31-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

The deceased man, who was in his 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but he died as a result of his injuries. His family has been informed.

Advertisement

The other man’s injuries, while serious, are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives are eager to speak with anyone who has information or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Also Read One killed in fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban Clashes broke out after Taliban tried to raise their flag "in an...

Advertisement