Oscar Pistorius “might be released next year”

Oscar Pistorius, a convicted murderer and former Paralympian, may be set for parole the next year after being hailed as a model prisoner, according to reports.

The South African athlete, who rose to fame throughout the world after winning numerous gold medals while racing on artificial legs, is currently serving a 13-year term for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in their home.

He claims he has served more than half of his sentence and is therefore eligible for parole. He is suing the state to get permission to petition for an early release.

Following a Supreme Court decision that changed Pistorius’ accusation from culpable homicide to murder, his sentence, which had been set at six years in 2017, was more than doubled.

A judge decided that his time should be retroactive to the beginning of his initial sentence in October 2014 last year.

According to the 35-year-attorneys, old’s this indicates that he was eligible to submit a parole application beginning in February of last year.

According to information gathered by South Africa’s News24 website, if he manages to obtain a hearing, he will have the full backing of rehabilitation officials who collaborated with him at Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

According to Clara Erenst, a prison social worker, VK Mabunda, a prison psychologist, Mrs. Makgatho, his unit manager, and TP Hlako, the coordinator for sports and recreation, he is safe to be released back into society.

Mr. Mabunda allegedly stated in the report that Mr. Pistorius “does not demonstrate any major unresolved criminogenic needs, rather he displays protective elements which could minimize his risk of re-offending (support from family)”

The documents are reported to shed light on a variety of aspects of his time while in jail, including the fact that he was given permission to manage an allotment while working as a tractor driver on a prison farm.

He also participated in a book club where he taught illiterate inmates how to read and write while working as a janitor at a “special care unit.”

According to Ms. Makgatho, Pistorius had participated in every work and leisure activity that had been suggested to him and had proven to be a “reliable person who can diffuse stressful circumstances.”

“I can joyfully say that he (Pistorius) will be able to contain himself outside if he is presented with problems,” Mr. Hlako wrote.

“We were able to teach him how to handle all negative forms of anxiousness.”

“I thus submit that he should be given the opportunity to complete the remainder of his sentence outdoors, should such an occasion arise.”

The prison official said, referring to Pistorius’ propensity to instruct prisoners on weightlifting techniques: “This kind of behavior and goodwill to assist others is one of the traits that will eventually determine whether an offender is rehabilitated or not.”

Tebego Moloto, the vice chair of Atteridgeville’s Parole Case Management Committee, is opposed to the murderer’s request for a parole hearing.

Reeva’s parents are reportedly still opposed to any such action because they don’t believe he has ever been completely honest about what happened to her.

After being temporarily transferred to a facility close to their house, he visited with them in June of this year.

