Palestinian anger over possible embassy move

The Palestinians say that the UK’s plan to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be a clear violation of international law.

People say that when UK PM Liz Truss was at the UN, she told her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, about the review.

This would be a very controversial move. The Arab world was very angry when the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.

Mr. Lapid thanked Ms. Truss for “positively considering” it in a tweet.

He wrote in Hebrew that Ms. Truss was his “good friend” after meeting her outside of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Downing Street hasn’t said when the review will be done, but they have said that it is going on.

British officials said they wouldn’t guess what would happen and that Ms. Truss knew how important and sensitive it was for the British embassy to be in Israel.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the most difficult parts of the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has been going on for decades.

Palestinians want the eastern part of the city to be the capital of their hoped-for future state. Israel sees the whole city as its eternal, undivided capital.

East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip were all taken from Jordan and Egypt by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Since then, they have been seen as occupied Palestinian land by the rest of the world.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, wrote on Twitter that it was “extremely unfortunate” that Ms. Truss used her first speech at the UN as prime minister to “commit to possibly breaking international law.”

He said that moving the embassy would be “a clear violation” of “the UK’s historic responsibilities.” This would hurt the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, which calls for an independent Palestinian state next to Israel.

He said, “Such a promise is wrong, illegal, and irresponsible.”

