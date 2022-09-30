Palestinians mourn 7 year old boy who died of fear

Three people were killed in an Israel hunt attack in Palestine
Israel launched a large-scale manhunt on Friday for two Palestinians suspected of...
A throng of men carrying the body of a seven-year-old Palestinian boy marched through a town in the occupied West Bank on Friday, a day after his parents claim he died from fear of armed Israeli soldiers.
Rayan Suleiman, with bright eyes and a backpack emblazoned with an animated racing car, was walking home from school on Thursday when he and his brothers were chased by Israeli soldiers, according to his family.
After the boys fled, the troops pounded on the door and threatened to arrest them. Rayan, the youngest of the three brothers, died just moments later. Rayan’s cousin, Mohammed Suleiman, stated that when Rayan arrived at his house, he was pursued by soldiers who were yelling at him.
“The soldiers even summoned my younger brother, telling him he had thrown stones at them and should be arrested.”
