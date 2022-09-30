Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Palestinians mourn 7 year old boy who died of fear

Palestinians mourn 7 year old boy who died of fear

Articles
Advertisement
Palestinians mourn 7 year old boy who died of fear

Israel kills Palestinian militant

Advertisement
  • Seven-year-old Rayan Suleiman was walking home from school on Thursday.
  • His family said he and his brothers were chased by Israeli soldiers.
  • After the boys bolted home, the troops banged furiously on the door and threatened them.
Advertisement

A throng of men carrying the body of a seven-year-old Palestinian boy marched through a town in the occupied West Bank on Friday, a day after his parents claim he died from fear of armed Israeli soldiers.

Rayan Suleiman, with bright eyes and a backpack emblazoned with an animated racing car, was walking home from school on Thursday when he and his brothers were chased by Israeli soldiers, according to his family.

After the boys fled, the troops pounded on the door and threatened to arrest them. Rayan, the youngest of the three brothers, died just moments later. Rayan’s cousin, Mohammed Suleiman, stated that when Rayan arrived at his house, he was pursued by soldiers who were yelling at him.

Also Read

).push({});

“The soldiers even summoned my younger brother, telling him he had thrown stones at them and should be arrested.”

Also Read

Three people were killed in an Israel hunt attack in Palestine
Three people were killed in an Israel hunt attack in Palestine

Israel launched a large-scale manhunt on Friday for two Palestinians suspected of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story