Passenger removed from flight for lighting up a cigarette in his seat

A man was kicked off a plane.

He lit up a cigarette.

It is when the aircraft was waiting to take off.

This is the exact moment a man was kicked off a plane for lighting up a cigarette while the aircraft was waiting to take off.

Police were seen in a video removing the passenger off the flight on Tuesday from Melbourne, Australia to Bali.

When the plane was left waiting on the runway for more than four hours, he made the decision to light up.

His choice, however, infuriated other passengers because it caused his removal, which further delayed the trip.

Passenger Sinaed Merrett uploaded the footage on TikTok and stated that the man had decided to “ignite a dart.”

After the man was removed, the airplane was eventually able to take off, and it arrived at its intended airport, Denpasar Airport, at 12.51am on Wednesday.

Smoking, vaping, or using electronic cigarettes is not permitted on any Jetstar aircraft, at Australian airport terminals, or on the tarmac, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.

At Manchester Airport in June, a traveler was kicked off an aircraft for vaping. The man, who was in his 20s, was supposed to travel to Ibiza but remained on the runway.

Eight police officers encircled him as he was being arrested and then placed him in the back of a van. Witnesses said he appeared to be “hammered.” It is suspected that his pals left for Spain 90 minutes later than planned.

A police official confirmed that a man had been charged and would show up in court in August.

According to a Ryanair representative, the crew of this flight from Manchester to Ibiza on June 11 requested police help before takeoff after discovering a passenger vaping inside the aircraft.

“According to rules, smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is totally prohibited at all times on the aircraft, and this passenger was removed by police,” the statement reads.

