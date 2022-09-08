Pentagon stops F-35 fighter aircraft deliveries

Pentagon is temporarily halting the deliveries of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 aircraft.

A component of the stealth fighter jet included an alloy manufactured in China.

It was in violation of federal defense acquisition regulations.

A magnet containing the alloy utilized as a component of the integrated power package, according to the Pentagon, posed no security risk.

Russ Goemaere, a spokesman for the Defense Department, stated that “we have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and that there are no performance, quality, safety, or security risks associated with this issue. Flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal.”

According to the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin has already located a different supplier of the alloy for next deliveries.

A review is being conducted to ascertain how the non-compliance occurred after the company voluntarily disclosed it. How many aircraft deliveries are currently behind schedule or how many have the Chinese alloy was not made public by the Pentagon. Up to 153 F-35s are expected to be delivered by the business in 2022, and 88 have already been.

One of the most technologically advanced fighter aircraft is the F-35. The US employs hundreds of the planes, which are available in three configurations: the F-35As, which the Air Force uses for normal takeoff and landing; the F-35Bs, which the Marine Corps uses for vertical landing; and the F-35C, which is designed for use on aircraft carriers.

“We are working with our partners and DOD to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain. The magnet has no visibility or access to any sensitive program information. The F-35 remains safe for flight and we are working with the DOD to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume deliveries,” Lockheed Martin stated.

