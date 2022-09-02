Peru prosecutors to investigate death of transgender man in Bali

Rodrigo Ventocilla died this month after being detained on the Indonesian island of Bali.

His family alleges he was tortured by Indonesian police.

Authorities in Indonesia have denied those claims.

The death of a transgender man from Peru who passed away this month after being imprisoned on Bali, an Indonesian tourist island, was the subject of an investigation, according to prosecutors, who announced it on Thursday.

The investigation by human rights-focused prosecutors in Peru will reportedly involve an autopsy on Rodrigo Ventocilla, as demanded by LGBTQ activists following claims made by the man’s family that he was tortured by Indonesian police.

These allegations have been refuted by Indonesian authorities, who maintain that Ventocilla was not mistreated or abused. They claim that on August 11, after complaining of stomach aches and displaying signs of despair while in custody, he passed away in a hospital.

According to Peruvian officials, the probe will look into claims that Ventocilla was tortured by two police officers and that the Peruvian consul in Jakarta failed to defend Ventocilla. The probe will also look into claims that Sebastián Marallanod, Ventocilla’s Peruvian husband, was tortured.

According to Ventocilla’s family’s attorney Julio Arbizu, the probe stems from a complaint of torture the family submitted this week to the human rights prosecutor’s office.

Even if the alleged torture had place in another nation, Peru can claim jurisdiction in certain cases. The United Nations Convention against Torture has been ratified by more than 150 nations, including Peru and Indonesia.

On August 6, after landing on his honeymoon with Marallano, Ventocilla. He is a 32-year-old PhD student at Harvard University, was arrested at the island’s airport. When Marallano attempted to assist Ventocilla, he was also imprisoned.

According to the authorities, Ventocilla’s body had departed Indonesia and was on its way to Lima on Friday.

