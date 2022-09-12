Advertisement
Police in Michigan killed a man accused of fatally shooting his wife

  • Igor Lanis, 53, came out of the home with a shotgun and started shooting at officers.
  • Police killed Lanis; no officers were injured.
  • The sheriff’s office has not said what led Lanis to open fire on his family.
Authorities say a shotgun-wielding man was slain by police in suburban Detroit on Sunday after fatally shooting his wife and injuring their daughter. At 4:11 a.m., a 25-year-old woman dialled 911. According to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office statement, she “indicated that she had just been shot by her father” on Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake.

When deputies and Walled Lake police arrived, the man, 53-year-old Igor Lanis, rushed out the front door with a Remington 870 pump action shotgun and began shooting at officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the statement, Lanis was killed when a Walled Lake police officer and an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy returned fire. There were no officers wounded.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed what prompted Lanis to fire on his family.

According to authorities, the 911 caller was “at the front door… attempting to crawl from the home” when cops “dragged her to safety.”

According to the sheriff’s office, she was brought to a hospital and rushed into emergency surgery, and her condition was upgraded from critical to stable.

Inside the house, authorities discovered the man’s wife and the family dog dead.

The lady, 56, was “shot numerous times in the back, and it appears that she was also attempting to leave out the front door,” according to the sheriff’s office, which did not reveal the woman’s name. The dog was also shot several times.

Indian woman allegedly killed in Redmi 6A explosion
Indian woman allegedly killed in Redmi 6A explosion

Xiaomi India has launched an investigation into the death of a New...

