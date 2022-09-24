Advertisement
  • Police starts investigation as missing man discovered dead in crashed car
  • The body of an 86-year-old man was discovered in a crashed car in Invermoriston on Sunday.
  • The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has been asked to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. McNab’s death.

An investigation will be conducted by the police watchdog after the body of an 86-year-old man was discovered in a crashed car two days after it was reported that he was missing.

Officers located John Winton McNab, a resident of Perth, in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes at 13:20 on Sunday afternoon on the A887 in Invermoriston, located in the Highlands.

The last time anyone saw him was on September 13, and the police were notified on September 16th.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) was given the directive to conduct an investigation into the incident by the Crown Office.

The circumstances have also been brought to the attention of the independent body known as Pirc, which is responsible for monitoring incidents involving the force.

Mr. McNab’s family issued the following statement: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, as these efforts are greatly appreciated.”

According to Police Scotland, investigations were still taking place to determine the complete chain of events that led to Mr. McNab’s passing.

