Power outage in Austin’s main airport for more than hour, flights delayed

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas has been without power since 4:30 a.m. local time.

The backup generator has since come on, restoring the main lighting, but check-in desks and security are still down.

Bagel company Einstein Bros has handed out bagels to stranded passengers.

Following a power outage that kept travellers waiting in the dark for more than an hour on Wednesday morning and shut down TSA security lines for much longer, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas has delayed flights.

Viewers began bringing in pictures of the power outage around 4:30 a.m. local time after the airport first announced it at 4:53 a.m.

The internet, check-in desks, and security were remained down as of around 6:30 a.m., however passengers were informed that the backup generator had been turned on, restoring the main lighting.

At 6:17 a.m. local time, the airport announced that “Airport roadways are momentarily blocked while flights are halted owing to the power outage.” The time has changed, therefore if you have a flight today morning, please check the status of your flight.

When asked how soon it anticipates electricity to be fully restored, when regular flight patterns would resume, and how many flights have been impacted thus far, the airport did not comment right away.

The majority of the flights are listed as being on time on the airport’s website.

Photos and videos shared on Twitter appear to show many establishments closed and travellers navigating the dark terminal with the help of cellphone flashlights.

One passenger at the airport told Insider that “I think many are now worried that they’ll miss their flights because we don’t know how long they’ll hold them and they still don’t know when primary power comes on.”

However, visitors claimed that despite the commotion, the terminal was generally quiet. Passengers who were stranded received bagels from the bagel manufacturer Einstein Bros.

