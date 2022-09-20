Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, killing at least two people

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes western Mexico on Monday.

At least two people killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo.

U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues a tsunami warning.

On the anniversary of two devastating earthquakes, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, killing at least two people, damaging buildings, knocking out power, and sending residents of Mexico City fleeing outside for safety.

Authorities said two people died in the Pacific port of Manzanillo, one crushed by the facade of a department store and another found dead at a mall. As people yelled for help, videos on social media showed the mall’s roof collapsing into the top floor, a gym.

Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan, which was close to the epicentre and in a sparsely populated area of Mexico. According to the government, one person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals.

The quake struck shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) near Mexico’s west coast, near Michoacan’s border with the state of Colima – where the major port of Manzanillo is located, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It was shallow, only 15 kilometres (9 miles) deep, which would have amplified its impact. The United States Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas, predicting waves of 1 to 3 metres (3 to 9 feet) above the tide level.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of major damage in the capital following the quake, which struck Mexico on the same day as devastating earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.

