President Zelensky’s automobile crashes in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a car struck Volodymyr Zelensky’s motorcade.

However, the president escaped serious damage.

He was visiting the recently liberated city of Izium.

Advertisement

In Kyiv, a car struck Volodymyr Zelensky’s motorcade, but the president escaped serious damage.

The leader of Ukraine was returning via Kharkiv after visiting the recently liberated city of Izium when a motorist struck his car and escort vehicles.

His medical team gave the motorist immediate care and transported him to an ambulance before giving him the all-clear.

Video from the accident shows the driver being treated as a wrecked VW and debris are all over the road.

The incident, which occurred amid allegations that Vladimir Putin’s limousine was “attacked in an assassination attempt,” has been the subject of an investigation.

Zelensky honoured his soldiers earlier on Wednesday in Izium after they triumphantly retook the city from Russia.

Advertisement

During a ceremony in the central square, the president of Ukraine sung the national song and was seen hoisting the flag.

Earlier, we constantly searched for a blue sky when we glanced up. Today, the only thing we look up for is the Ukrainian flag, Zelensky stated on Telegram.

The de-occupied Izium is already flying our blue-yellow flag. And this will be true in each and every Ukrainian village and city. We can only move forward and in the direction of success.

After being occupied by Russia for six months, Izium suffered significant damage.

Where one building previously stood, all that remained was a gaping hole and piles of debris.

Zelensky said to reporters, “The view is quite frightening, but it is not shocking for me because we began to see the similar photographs from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territory.”

Advertisement

“The same murdered people and destroyed structures.”

Also Read Zelensky asks Nations provide an air defence system Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for air defence systems from France,...