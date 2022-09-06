Advertisement
  • Pro-Russian official in Kherson claims to witnessed heavy Ukrainian attacks
  • Heavy bombardments reported around the town of Nova Kakhovka on the Dnipro river.
  • Ukrainian forces continue their offensive in the southern Kherson region.
  • Town is home to a strategic hydroelectric power plant as well as a bridge that has been repeatedly attacked.
Russian media are reporting heavy bombardments around the town of Nova Kakhovka on the Dnipro river as Ukrainian forces continue their offensive in the southern Kherson region.

The administration of Nova Kakhovka, which is backed by Russia, announced on Tuesday that the town “The AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] has once again shelled the city with rockets. This is the eighth air raid warning of the day.”

Quoted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Vladimir Leontiev, head of the administration, said: “There were 74 missiles overnight, incoming shells continued in the morning, they hit the road infrastructure, the hydroelectric power station.”

“Most of the missiles were repelled by air defense, day by day the results of the air defense are getting better and better,” Leontiev added.

Nova Kakhovka is home to a strategic hydroelectric power plant as well as a bridge over the Dnipro River that has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian air strikes and artillery. The bridge is now considered impassable.

