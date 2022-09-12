Reports claim that Vladimir Putin has fired another senior general.

After only 16 days in the position, reports claim that Vladimir Putin has fired another senior general.

In response to a surprise counterattack by Ukraine, which claims it has pushed invading forces back to the border in certain areas, the President is claimed to have sacked Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov.

The Ukrainians assert that they have liberated “village after village” as a result of their advance in the east.

In their hasty withdrawal, Russian troops are alleged to have abandoned their tanks, weaponry, and supplies, with Ukrainians even discovering meals left unfinished on tables.

General Berdnikov is now believed to be among those who accepted responsibility for the defeat, which came after months of impasse in the grueling conflict that started in February.

The assertions, which follow other rumors that he passed away in June, have not been confirmed by the Kremlin. According to Wikipedia, the misconception may have started with the passing of a general with the same name, Roman Kutuzov.

According to The Independent and MailOnline, Ukraine now thinks General Berdnikov, who served in Syria and oversaw troops in the Donbas, has been ignored.

He is reportedly just the most recent senior military officer to be fired during the conflict.

To prevent a catastrophe like to Chernobyl, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, has been shut down entirely.

A number of ominous warnings have focused on the plant in the Russian-occupied south, and fighting is taking place close there.

Oleh Syniehubov expressed satisfaction with the developments in his area, saying, “In some places of the front, our defenders approached the state border with the Russian Federation.”

Many of the military assertions are difficult to verify, but foreign observers have been astounded by the Ukrainians’ apparent advancement.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, “Russia has likely ordered the departure of its forces from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River in response to Ukrainian advances.”

“At least twice the size of Greater London has been retaken by Ukraine.”

The developments, according to the MoD, are expected to significantly erode Russian forces’ confidence in their superiors.

“Read my lips: Your “friendship” and fraternity are more terrifying and lethal to us than cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst.”

“We shall be without you, but with gas, lights, water, and food.”

The remarks were made as Russian forces in retreat destroyed infrastructure, knocking out electricity in numerous locations throughout Ukraine.

However, according to the Kyiv authorities, the Kharkiv region’s water and electricity supplies have been restored to about 80% of their previous levels.

The general headquarters of the Ukrainian armed forces reported that in the previous day, its troops had liberated more than 20 communities.

Prior to swiping at worn-down Russian defenses in the north-eastern region beyond Kharkiv, Ukraine appears to have first advanced on the southern Kherson area.

According to the MoD, Russia is having trouble getting troops across the Dnipro River to block the Ukrainian offensive near Kherson.

