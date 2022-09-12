Advertisement
Putin is aware of situation on frontlines, Russia will succeed in objectives in Ukraine says Kremlin

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about the circumstance on the bleeding edge.
  • The President is in constant round-the-clock communication with the minister of defense.
  • The military operation  will continue until the initial goals are achieved.
The Kremlin on Monday said that Russia would accomplish every one of the objectives of the “extraordinary military activity” in Ukraine, notwithstanding its harming difficulty in Kharkiv throughout the end of the week.

“The special military operation continues and will continue until the initial goals are achieved,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about the circumstance on the bleeding edge, he added.

After the outcome of Ukraine’s counteroffensive on Saturday, the Russian Safeguard Service looked to introduce its retreat as a key refocusing.

“The decision was made to regroup Russian troops in the areas of Balakleya and Izium and redirect their efforts in the Donetsk direction,” it said.

Peskov said Putin knows about the said “refocusing” of Russian soldiers.

“Of course, all the actions of the army during the special military operation are reported to the supreme commander-in-chief [President Vladimir Putin],” Peskov told journalists. “The President is in constant round-the-clock communication with the minister of defense and with all military leaders.”

