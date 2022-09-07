Putin makes fun of the West, claims that the war in Ukraine benefits Russia, and vows to continue

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made fun of the Western reaction to his invasion of Ukraine and insisted that his nation had “not lost anything” as a result of the “sanctions hysteria.”

He said that Russia has “resisted the economic, financial, and technological attack of the West” and vowed to continue its military campaign.

In Vladivostok, a port city in far eastern Russia, Putin said at an annual business event, “I’m confident that we haven’t lost anything and we won’t lose anything.” The strengthening of our sovereignty is the most significant benefit; it is a natural outcome of the current situation.

He continued by saying that Russia’s financial and economic condition had improved, consumer price inflation had moderated, and unemployment had stayed low.

Putin claimed that “some polarisation is taking place, both internationally and domestically,” which he believed was “only for the better.”

He added that Western sanctions were “a risk to the entire globe” and promised to discard “anything useless, destructive, and that hinders us from moving forward.”

Putin added that many European enterprises were now folding as a result of their decision to leave, taking aim at foreign businesses that have left Russia since the invasion.

Russian oil and gas prices will not need to be capped, he continued, because Moscow has enough Asian consumers.

We won’t have any trouble selling it because of the enormous demand on the international markets, according to Putin.

Any attempt to regulate pricing through administrative means is absurd, he continued. “It will simply result in a price increase.” Russia has hurriedly shifted its focus toward Asia, particularly China, a former junior partner of the old Soviet Union and currently the second-largest economy in the world, as a result of the conflict with the West over Ukraine.

Emerging nations and areas now play a significantly larger role, he said, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Putin, the West is failing because of its aggressive and fruitless sanctions campaign against Russia, which is wrecking the world economy as Asia rises to take control of the future.

