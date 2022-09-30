Putin says ‘victory will be ours’ In Red Square

Russian President formally annexes four regions from Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin pledges to restore the economy and restore infrastructure in the occupied areas.

He says it is a “historic day”, and “a day of truth and justice” Russia has also pledged to “raise the level of security” in the region.

After announcing the annexation of four regions from the neighbouring country, President Putin told hundreds of people in Red Square that Russia will win its war against Ukraine.

“We are stronger because we are together.” We now know the truth. And truth equals power. It denotes victory. “We will win,” he declared.

Putin told crowds in central Moscow after signing “accession treaties” formalising Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions that it was a “historic day” and a “day of truth and justice.”

Putin also promised to “do everything” to “raise the level of security” in the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk, which he formally annexed earlier this afternoon.

“We will do everything in our power to restore the economy and infrastructure, to build schools, new institutions, and hospitals [in those areas],” he said.

