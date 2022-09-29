Advertisement
Edition: English
Railway shuts after bomb found at Barrhead construction site

  • An unexploded bomb has been found at a construction site in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire.
  • The discovery prompted the closure of a railway line between Neilston and Muirend.
  • Police have created an exclusion zone around the section of track for safety grounds.
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in East Renfrewshire, prompting the closure of a railway line.

At approximately 10:00, officers were dispatched to a construction site in Barrhead located on Springfield Road, where new houses are currently being built.

The line between Neilston and Muirend has been closed and is not expected to reopen until 18:00, Network Rail said.

Police Scotland said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had been contacted and the road had been closed.

“Local police have implemented an exclusion zone for safety reasons, which includes a section of track.”

Police have also created a “exclusion zone” around the track to the public on safety grounds.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unexploded ordnance having been found at a construction site on Springfield Road in Barrhead around 10.05am on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

