Republicans intend to question Gen. Mark Milley

Republicans plan to launch multiple lines of oversight that would position them to grill Gen. Mark Milley.

Questions would cover the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and criticism that the military has become too “woke”.

One Republican House candidate called for Milley to be executed on live television.

Former President Donald Trump’s congressional allies intend to use congressional investigations to focus attention on one of his most vocal critics — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley — if Republicans win control of the House in November’s midterm elections, according to six people familiar with the plans.

Multiple lines of oversight would be established, allowing Republicans to quiz Milley. They would discuss the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, complaints that the military has become too “woke” under Milley’s leadership, and questions about military readiness that would centre on how he spends his time.

“He’s a major lightning rod for our members,” said a Republican familiar with House GOP strategy. “Republicans want answers on a variety of issues, and Mark Milley, because of his position and public remarks, including those in books, is the person to provide them.”

Milley has also been criticised by conservative media figures such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has called him “dumb” and a “pig” and accused him of treason. One Republican House candidate even asked for Milley’s execution to be shown live on television.

Milley has received scores of death threats from Trump fans in the last year, according to US defence sources.

