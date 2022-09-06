Residents stopped from fleeing earthquake due to Covid lockdown

Seismic tremor hits Liechtenstein Parliament during earthquake
Anger and outrage have been expressed online in response to video showing some inhabitants of the earthquake-stricken Chinese city of Chengdu being prevented from leaving their complexes because of a Covid lockdown.
At least 65 people have died as a result of a Monday’s 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Chengdu, according to some locals.
Those who fled claim that Covid restrictions had closed the exits.
21 million people live in Chengdu, which is currently in a state of severe lockdown.
When cases of the virus are found, lockdowns are frequently implemented in communities in China under the country’s so-called “zero Covid-19 policy.”
Videos posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, show terrified citizens yelling to be let out from behind barred gates.
One shows a man cursing at a security officer while trying to enter what looks to be the gates to his apartment and yelling, “Open the door, it’s an earthquake!” The guards reply, “It’s over, the earthquake has already passed.”
