Russia declares exemptions from the call to arms in Ukraine

As men flocked across the border in large numbers to evade conscription, Russia declared that it is exempting some bankers, IT professionals, and journalists from being drafted into the army to serve in Ukraine.

In order to boost its military in Ukraine, Russia will attempt to call up an additional 300,000 soldiers, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.

In order to “guarantee the work of specific high-tech industries, as well as Russia’s financial system,” the Russian defense ministry stated on Friday that some personnel in certain crucial industries will be exempt from the conscription.

The exclusions include some employees of “systemically-important” mass media outlets and interdependent suppliers, including registered media and broadcasters. They also include some finance professionals, telecommunications workers, and IT specialists.

Russia designates large employers and core businesses in predetermined industries as “systemically important” if they reach specific headcount, revenue, or annual tax payment limits.

Due to the designation, businesses are eligible for special Kremlin benefits such government-backed loans, bailouts, and state investment, the last of which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous state-run TV channels, radio stations, news organizations, newspapers, and some of Russia’s few privately-held media outlets are among the media outlets that have historically been categorized as such.

According to the defense ministry, company executives should compile a list of the staff members who qualify for exclusion from the draught.

The central bank of Russia applauded the decision to bar some financial experts from being called up and noted that some of its employees met the necessary qualifications.

“Employees who are engaged in critical areas will remain in their positions,” the central bank said in a statement. “This will ensure that the financial system continues to operate efficiently, that people receive their wages, pensions, and social benefits on time, that card payments and transfers work, and that new loans can be issued.

Escape from conscription

Putin’s order to mobilize the military came after weeks of anticipation about how Russia would respond to a conflict that is now in its ninth month and is said to have cost Russia tens of thousands of lives by Kiev and the West.

Men caught in the statewide anti-war protests that followed the mobilization announcement, according to OVD-Info, were given conscription papers while imprisoned in at least 15 Moscow police departments.

The Russian parliament passed a law to stiffen penalties for those who refuse military summonses or desert the day before the Kremlin announcement.

