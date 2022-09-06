Russia forced to buy weapons from North Korea

New York Times:. Russia has purchased millions of rockets and artillery munitions from Pyongyang.

Moscow apparently received its first shipment of new Iranian drones last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the two nations would strengthen relations.

Advertisement

According to US media, sanctions have made it difficult for Moscow to supply Moscow’s military, forcing Moscow to purchase military hardware from North Korea.

Declassified intelligence obtained by the New York Times claims that Russia has purchased millions of rockets and artillery munitions from Pyongyang.

As the battle carried on, a US official predicted that Russia would be obliged to purchase more North Korean weapons.

Moscow apparently received its first shipment of new Iranian drones last week.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin started his invasion of Ukraine in February, Iran and North Korea, both of whom are the targets of severe Western sanctions, have moved to strengthen their connections with Russia.

The government of Kim Jong-un has attributed the crisis to the US and claimed that the West is pursuing a “hegemonic policy” that justifies Russia’s use of force.

Advertisement

The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, two Russian proxy statelets in eastern Ukraine, gained independence last month, and North Korea pledged to strengthen its “comradely friendship” with Moscow.

According to Pyongyang official media, Vladimir Putin of Russia declared the two nations would strengthen their “comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations.”

Uncertainty persists regarding the precise scope and size of the latest weapon deliveries mentioned in the article.

However, a US official told the Associated Press that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”. by turning to North Korea for assistance.

Also Read North Korea is selling millions of rockets and artillery ammunition to Russia Ukraine is buying millions of missiles and artillery shells. They will use...