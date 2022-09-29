A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Washington had “full control” over the waters around Denmark and Sweden.

The European Union thinks that the leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe were caused by sabotage.

Leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipeline: A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Washington had “full control” over the waters around Denmark and Sweden, where four leaks have been found.

Thursday, Russia’s foreign ministry said that the breaks in the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden happened in territory that is “fully under the control” of US intelligence agencies.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that the U.S. has “full control” over the waters around Denmark and Sweden, where four leaks have been found on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

“It happened in the trade and economic zones of Denmark and Sweden, which are NATO-focused countries,” Zakharova said in an interview with the Soloviev Live online show on Thursday.

“They are countries that are completed controlled by the U.S. intelligence services.”

Denmark is a member of the NATO military alliance, but Sweden hasn’t joined yet. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden gave up its long-held policy of not joining any military alliances.

Zakharova didn’t show any proof that the U.S. was in charge of Sweden and Denmark. Russia complains a lot about the U.S.’s influence and military help for Europe.

The European Union thinks that the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe were caused by sabotage. They have promised a “robust” response to anyone who tries to damage their energy infrastructure on purpose.

Even though neither pipeline was in use when the suspected explosions happened, they were both full of gas that has been leaking into the Baltic Sea since Monday, when the first cracks were found.

