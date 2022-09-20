Russia toughening military punishments in response to reports of troops refusing to fight

Russia’s lower house of parliament approves tougher punishment for soldiers deserting or surrendering to the enemy.

Desertion during mobilisation or martial law punishable by up to 10 years in prison, up from five now.

New legislation follows media reports that some Russian soldiers in Ukraine have refused to go into combat.

In an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament has approved legislation toughening punishment for soldiers breaching their duties.

The amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code, which were quickly approved by the State Duma, include harsh penalties for disobeying orders, deserting, or surrendering to the enemy.

To become law, the bill must first be approved by the upper house and then signed by President Vladimir Putin – both of which are considered formalities.

Deserting a military unit during a period of mobilisation or martial law would be punishable by up to ten years in prison, up from five years under current law.

Soldiers who voluntarily surrender to the enemy face up to ten years in prison, and those convicted of looting face up to fifteen years.

Another amendment calls for up to ten years in prison for those who refuse to fight or obey an officer’s orders.

The new legislation comes in response to media reports that some Russian soldiers in Ukraine have refused to fight and attempted to resign.

Unlike Ukraine, which conducted a broad mobilisation with the goal of achieving a million fighters in the active military, Russia has continued to rely on a small contingent of volunteers.

Some nationalist politicians have called for a mobilisation to bolster the ranks, but the Kremlin has so far said no.

