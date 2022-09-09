Russian, Turkish Presidents to meet next week to discuss deal

Advertisement
date 2022-09-09
Russian and Turkish Presidents to meet next week to discuss the grain deal

  • The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15-16.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the grain deal.
  • Only two food cargo ships reached the ‘poor countries according to the UN classification.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet next week in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to discuss the grain deal, the Kremlin said Friday.

“The [grain discussion] is essential, and a conversation between [Presidents] Putin and Erdoğan is being prepared already. We are planning to hold it in Samarkand,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a regular press briefing on Friday.

“We see that the Istanbul agreements on grain are being implemented. But we also see that this implementation is not beneficial to poor countries, for only two food cargo ships reached the ‘poor countries according to the UN classification,” he added.

The annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15-16. (SCO).

