Another prominent crony chosen by Vladimir Putin has inexplicably “fallen overboard” and died.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, is the eighth strange death from within the Kremlin’s inner circle of powerbrokers in recent months. Pechorin is the Russian despot’s “point man” for developing Russia’s massive Arctic resources.

A startling three of them are possible murder-suicides, and several of them are connected to the nation’s energy industry, which is under scrutiny because of its supply to Europe.

Pechorin, the managing director of Putin’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, died while sailing his private yacht off the Pacific coast of the nation.

He had recently attended a significant meeting that Putin sponsored in Vladivostok.

He drowned, according to the daily Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, in waters near Russky Island close to Cape Ignatiev.

As international sanctions put Russia’s economy under pressure due to Putin’s bombardment of Ukraine, the development of the Arctic, a very profitable and abundant source of oil and gas for the nation, is considered as essential for the nation.

Pechorin was also in charge of the growth of the air industry, which is currently under pressure as a result of Western economic restraints, throughout Russia’s vast east.

After a day-long search, his body was discovered.

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a big loss for the corporation,” the Arctic Development Corporation stated in a statement.

We send the family and friends our heartfelt sympathies.

Igor Nosov, 43, the company’s former CEO, also passed away unexpectedly in February, apparently from a stroke.

He had just spoken at the Eastern Economic Forum under Putin’s 69-year-old leadership, where the Russian autocrat made fun of “stupid” Western sanctions.

According to claims that he has Parkinson’s disease, cancer, and other ailments, Putin is reportedly becoming more and more paranoid. He has also shown signs of having jerking limbs and strange behavior as his invasion of Ukraine continues to fail.

Pechorin participated in a session at the Eastern Economic Forum titled “Everyone has their Own Route: The Logistics of a Changed World,” which was intended to help countries avoid sanctions.

The official explanations for each of Putin’s power brokers’ deaths have been an accident or suicide.

However, there are widely accepted suspicions that they were fired by the Kremlin as a result of possessing sensitive information about Putin or opposing his actions in the energy sector.

By cutting off Europe’s gas supply from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the Russian president is allegedly “blackmailing” that continent.

At the beginning of this month, 67-year-old oil mogul Ravil Maganov died after falling from the sixth-floor window of a hospital in Moscow.

He was the chairman of Lukoil, the second-largest oil business in Russia, and there are accusations that he was battered before being thrown out the window.

There hasn’t been a third party verification of the rumors.

Maganov passed away immediately before Putin arrived at the prestigious Central Clinical Hospital to pay his respects to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader who passed away there days before at the age of 91. Lukoil had opposed the invasion of Ukraine.

The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, who oversaw a transport and logistics business for a business affiliated with Gazprom, was discovered floating in his swimming pool in July.

And the day after Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior Gazprom financial and security executive at the deputy general director level, was found hanged by his lover.

Although he was discovered hanging, numerous accounts claimed that his body had been beaten.

Three weeks later, in the same gated neighborhood where Tyulakov lived, Leonid Shulman, 60, the head of transport at Gazprom Invest, was discovered dead with numerous stab wounds in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

When 43-year-old billionaire Alexander Subbotin, a manager at the energy company Lukoil, was discovered dead in May, some speculated that he had been poisoned with toad venom, causing a cardiac arrest.

Former Kremlin employee Vladislav Avayev, 51, who had connections to the financial institution Gazprombank, allegedly killed his wife Yelena, 47, and daughter, 13, before taking his own life.

